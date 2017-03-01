LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
Posted in: WWE
Former TNA Star at the WWE Performance Center, Chris Jericho Films TV Show?, Daniel Bryan
By Marc Middleton
Mar 1, 2017 - 1:52:06 PM
- Daniel Bryan and Brie Bella give an update on Bryan's garden in this new video from The Bella Twins' YouTube channel:



- Former TNA X Division Champion Sonjay Dutt is back working as a guest trainer at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando this week, according to PWInsider. This is Dutt's second stint as a guest trainer this year.

- We noted last year how Titus O'Neil had a custom fish tank installed at his home for an appearance on Animal Planet's "Tanked" program. It looks like the show filmed with WWE United States Champion Chris Jericho this week for an April episode as Titus tweeted the following:




Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

