LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Forums | Contact



Posted in: WWE
Former TNA Star Backstage at WWE TV Shows, Stephanie McMahon on the Women's Rumble, SmackDown
By Marc Middleton
Dec 19, 2017 - 1:16:54 PM
- Cathy Kelley previews tonight's WWE SmackDown in this new video. As noted, tonight's six-man main event will feature WWE Champion AJ Styles, Randy Orton and Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn and Jinder Mahal. Tonight's show will also feature Chad Gable & Shelton Benjamin vs. SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos in a non-title match and more fallout from Clash of Champions.



- Former TNA X Division Champion Rockstar Spud was backstage for last night's WWE RAW in Providence, according to PWInsider. Spud is also expected to be at tonight's SmackDown and 205 Live tapings in Newark, NJ.

- WWE issued the following press release on the first-ever women's Royal Rumble match, featuring comments from Stephanie McMahon:

FIRST-EVER WOMEN’S ROYAL RUMBLE® MATCH SET FOR JANUARY 28

STAMFORD, Conn. – For the first time in history, WWE’s female Superstars will perform in a Royal Rumble match on Sunday, January 28, where Superstars will go head-to-head with the winner receiving a championship opportunity at WrestleMania® 34 this April. This milestone was announced tonight by WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon during Monday Night Raw® live on USA Network.

The women’s Royal Rumble marks another milestone in WWE’s women’s evolution, which has placed a spotlight on its female performers, involving them in more prominent storylines, with deeper character development and longer matches.

“The first-ever women’s Royal Rumble match will mark a significant moment in the evolution of WWE,” said Stephanie McMahon, WWE Chief Brand Officer. “WWE’s female performers are role models, inspiring and empowering women and girls to be confident and strong. They deserve their own match at Royal Rumble.”

At WrestleMania 32, WWE unveiled a new Women’s Championship title belt and re-branded the Divas Division to become the Women’s Division. Since then, WWE has placed a greater emphasis on its female performers, including recruiting female talent from around the world, as well as the recent signings of the first female recruits from the Middle East and India.

This year, WWE created the first-ever women’s tournament, Mae Young Classic, which included 32 of the top female competitors from 16 countries, underscoring the breadth and international diversity of women in sports entertainment. In addition, earlier this month, WWE Superstars Sasha Banks and Alexa Bliss took part in the first-ever women’s match in the Middle East, and this summer in partnership with Mattel, WWE unveiled the first-ever Fashion Doll line featuring its female Superstars.


Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, "Broken" Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

  • AJ Lee's Autobiography Being Developed for Scripted TV Show, AJ Comments, Her Role

  • How Was This Week's WWE RAW Viewership with Brock Lesnar's Return, No Roman Reigns?

  • WWE on the First Royal Rumble Entrant, The Marine 6 Set Photos, WWE RAW Top 10

  • Dean Ambrose Update, Shelton Benjamin on Chad Gable's Performance, WWE 205 Live Tour Promo

  • Michelle McCool on a Possible Royal Rumble Spot, WWE RAW Social Media Score, Nia Jax - Brie Bella

  • Big Name Possibly Competing In the Women's WWE Royal Rumble Match

  • WWE 205 Live - Hideo Itami Update, Dana Brooke - Titus Worldwide, Nia Jax & Bayley Talk Rumble

  • Ric Flair on Charlotte Flair Possibly Turning Heel, Her Being The The Greatest, Sasha Banks

  • Former TNA Star Backstage at WWE TV Shows, Stephanie McMahon on the Women's Rumble, SmackDown

  • Ricochet Starting with WWE Soon?, Cesaro on Dean Ambrose's Injury, The Rock - Jumanji



    		•