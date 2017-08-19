|
|
|
|
|
Former ROH Tag Team Champions Reunite at WWE NXT "Takeover: Brooklyn III" (Video)
Title Change at Tonight's WWE NXT "Takeover: Brooklyn III" Event (Photos)
*SPOILERS* WWE NXT TV Tapings from Tonight, Airing Next Wednesday
Band to Perform at Takeover Tonight, Johnny Gargano Arrives (Video), Tommaso Ciampa
Backstage Takeover Videos of Ember Moon and Andrade "Cien" Almas & Zelina Vega, Triple H Photo
WWE Fans Protesting Donald Trump During SummerSlam Week, Rally During the PPV?, More
Final Card for Tonight's WWE NXT "Takeover: Brooklyn III" Event
The Rock Announced as Executive Soundtrack Producer for WWE 2K18, Rock Comments
Six-Man Match Announced for the WWE SummerSlam Kickoff Pre-show
When Scott Dawson Is Expected Back, WWE UK Title Match Postponed Due to Injury