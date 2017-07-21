|
|
|
|
- Corey Graves and Renee Young help WWE United States Champion AJ Styles plug some of his new WWE Shop merchandise in this new backstage video. Remember to visit WWE Shop via this link to save on your purchase. Styles wrote with the video, "Stay #Phenomenal this summer. Thanks to @WWEShop... ...and @ReneeYoungWWE ...and (kinda) @WWEGraves"
|
Posted in:
WWE
Former ROH Star to WWE?, WWE NXT Superstars to Work a Rematch (Video), AJ Styles
By Marc Middleton
Jul 21, 2017 - 12:12:07 PM
- As seen on this week's WWE NXT episode, Oney Lorcan picked up a hard-fought win over Danny Burch and the two had a show of respect after the match. They also agreed to have a rematch, which was taped at the last set of Full Sail TV tapings. That match will air some time in the next few weeks. Below is video from the post-match segment:
- There's speculation on former Ring of Honor star Donovan Dijak signing with WWE soon as he's no longer accepting indie bookings, according to New Age Insiders. Dijak made the announcement on their podcast this week. Dijak left ROH earlier this year and it was reported that WWE had interest in signing him, Crazzy Steve, Kyle O'Reilly, Lio Rush and Gunner.
Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.
Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, "Broken" Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More
|
|
Paige Possibly Facing Battery Charges and Another Suspension Over Orlando Airport Incident
Former ROH Star to WWE?, WWE NXT Superstars to Work a Rematch (Video), AJ Styles
WWE NXT "Takeover: Brooklyn III" Themes (Video), TV Tapings News, Kurt Angle DVD Intro
Promo for New WWE NXT Tag Team, Drew McIntyre Earns Title Shot, Next Week's NXT
Mustafa Ali on His 2 of 3 Falls Win, Fans on Punjabi Prison, Sasha Banks Video
WWE Launches New Girls Product Line, Stephanie McMahon Comments
Details on WWE's New Tap Mania Mobile Game (Video)
Possible Injury at Last Night's WWE NXT Live Event
GFW on Bobby Roode Being an Impact Original, LVN's Recent Photo Shoot, Austin Aries Top 5
Promo for Monday's WWE RAW Matches, Fans on Chad Gable's Next Move, Charlotte - Becky