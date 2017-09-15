|
- Below is the "WE. ARE. CLEVELAND" promo that aired at last Sunday's Cleveland Browns NFL game, featuring WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz. The father-to-be was in attendance for the game and posted a video to Instagram at this link, commenting that he was "floored, honored, humbled, excited" when the Browns asked him to shoot the promo.
|
WWE
Former ROH Star to Make WWE NXT TV Debut, The Miz - Cleveland Browns, Luke Gallows
By Marc Middleton
Sep 15, 2017 - 7:59:53 AM
- Former ROH star Lio Rush will make his first WWE NXT TV appearance on the October 4th episode but his first match will come on the October 11th episode. Rush was set to face Aleister Black at last night's TV tapings at Full Sail University but the match didn't happen. He then faced The Velveteen Dream for the October 11th episode. Correspondents in attendance noted that Rush received a big pop from the crowd.
- Luke Gallows will be holding an Open House for his Good Brothers Dojo wrestling school in North Jenkinsburg, Georgia this Saturday. Gallows will be there along with his other trainers - Tyson Dean, Scott Beach and Fry Daddy. Fans, aspiring wrestlers and pros are all invited. It appears that Gallows' Bullet Proof Dojo with Joey Mercury is no longer happening. Details on Saturday's event are in this flyer from Gallows:
