Posted in: WWE
Former Nick Host Calls Out John Cena, SmackDown Social Media Score, Asuka and Charlotte Flair
By Marc Middleton
Mar 14, 2018 - 1:10:05 PM


- We noted before how John Cena apparently tried out for the host of Nickelodeon's "Blue's Clues" reboot last week. TMZ posted the above video of former "Blue's Clues" host Steve Burns commenting on the reboot, saying he will wrestle Cena for the gig and calling him out. Below is recent TMZ video on the audition:



- Tuesday's WWE SmackDown ranked #2 among series & specials for the night in Nielsen's social media TV ratings, behind This Is Us. SmackDown had a total of 1.116 million interactions on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram this week - 90,000 unique interactions on Facebook, 910,000 unique interactions on Instagram and 117,000 unique interactions on Twitter. This is up from last week's episode, which had a total of 1.085 million interactions - 58,000 interactions on Facebook, 934,000 interactions on Instagram and 92,000 interactions on Twitter.

- WrestleMania 34 opponents Asuka and SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair tweeted the following after their meeting on last night's SmackDown. Asuka told Flair she picked her for the WrestleMania title shot because she likes a challenge.







