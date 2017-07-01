LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
Posted in: WWE
Former Impact Wrestling Star Makes WWE NXT Debut (Photos)
By Marc Middleton
Jul 1, 2017 - 12:11:40 AM
Former Impact Wrestling star Gunner made his WWE NXT debut at Thursday's live event in St. Petersburg, Florida. He lost to No Way Jose and was billed under his real name, Chad Lail from Charlotte, NC.

Gunner left Impact in June of 2015 and started speculation on debuting with WWE in May of this year.

Below are a few photos of the NXT debut from JJ Williams and Kent Klausner:








