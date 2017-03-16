LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
Posted in: WWE
Former Impact Star at This Week's WWE PC Tryouts, Brie Bella Baby Watch Video, Birthdays
By Marc Middleton
Mar 16, 2017 - 2:30:10 PM
- Below is the latest Brie Bella "Baby Watch" video at 32 weeks pregnant:



- Former WWE Tag Team Champion Mark "Henry Godwinn" Canterbury turns 53 years old today while former WWE star Ken Doane of The Spirit Squad turns 31, former WCW star Steve Armstrong turns 52 and former WWE developmental talent Brett DiBiase turns 29.

- WWE announced this week that former TNA star Wes Brisco is among those at this week's WWE Performance Center tryouts in Orlando. Their announcement is below:

International standouts attend WWE tryout

The WWE Performance Center is hosting several top female prospects from around the globe, as well as two male candidates, as part of a mini-tryout this week in Orlando, Fla.

Representing Norway’s independent wrestling scene are Ingrid “Kira” Hoftun and Kamilla “Natasja” Tjöstland, and luchadora Chik Tormenta from Mexico. Six-foot-five Katsiaryna Kavaleva, a championship kickboxer-turned-MMA fighter from Belarus, was invited back to the Performance Center after attending a tryout earlier this year.

Former Olympian Jaime Espinal and second-generation wrestler Wes Brisco also attended the camp.

Espinal is a Dominican-born freestyle wrestler who became Puerto Rico’s first medalist in wrestling when he took silver in the 84 kg division in London in 2012. He also competed and served as Puerto Rico’s flagbearer at the 2016 Summer Games in Rio.

Eight-year veteran Wes Brisco is the son and nephew of WWE Hall of Famers Gerald & Jack Brisco, respectively. He used to compete for NXT’s predecessor, Florida Championship Wrestling, and has also wrestled internationally, including for New Japan Pro Wrestling.


