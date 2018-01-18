LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Posted in: WWE
Former Impact Champion at the WWE PC, New Braun Strowman "Get These Hands" Gear, More
By Marc Middleton
Jan 18, 2018 - 2:00:52 PM
- WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair recreates one of his classic promos in this YouTube video to promote the new "spilt liquor" t-shirt for sale on his website:



- Former Impact Wrestling star Ethan Carter III was seen at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando this week, according to PWInsider. We noted earlier via The Wrestling Observer Newsletter that it's now confirmed he will be coming in soon. EC3 will be able to keep that name as he owns the rights, if WWE wants to use it. A Royal Rumble appearance for the former Derrick Bateman has been rumored as he is able to sign with any promotion he wants now that his run with Impact is over.

- Asuka tweeted the following on her Mixed Match Challenge team with The Miz. "Awe-ska" is set to face Big & Carmella in next Tuesday's Week 2 match-up.




- As seen below, WWE Shop has released a new "Get These Hands" t-shirt for Braun Strowman. Remember to visit WWE Shop via this link to save on your purchases. The Monster Among Men tweeted the following on his new gear:




