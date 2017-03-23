LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
Posted in: WWE
Former ECW Champion at the WWE PC This Week, Ruby Riot's WWE NXT Arrival, Brie Bella
By Marc Middleton
Mar 24, 2017 - 12:14:42 AM
- Below is the latest Brie Bella "Baby Watch" video at 34 weeks pregnant. Brie and husband Daniel Bryan are expecting their first child together this spring, a baby girl named Birdie Joe Danielson.



- Former ECW Champion Jerry Lynn has been working as a guest trainer at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando this week, according to PWInsider. Lynn was backstage for a WWE SmackDown live event in December but has been retired since 2013.

- As seen on this week's WWE NXT, the former Heidi Lovelace debuted on TV as Ruby Riot and faced off with Nikki Cross as SAnitY had the upperhand on Roderick Strong, Tye Dillinger and No Way Jose. It looks like Ruby will team with the babyfaces to take on Cross, Eric Young, Alexander Wolfe and Killian Dain at NXT "Takeover: Toronto" during WrestleMania 33 weekend.

Below is video from her arrival and a backstage photo:




Maybe #NikkiCross has met her match in #WWENXT’s newest Superstar, @rubyriotwwe!

A post shared by WWE NXT (@wwenxt) on




Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

