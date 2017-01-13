LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
Former ECW Champion Undergoes Surgery, WWE HOF Tickets Pushed Back Again, The Bellas
By Marc Middleton
Jan 13, 2017 - 2:15:12 PM
- Daniel Bryan is determined to find out which Bella is smarter, seen below in the new "Bella Brains" video from The Bella Twins' YouTube channel:



- Tickets for the 2017 WWE Hall of Fame ceremony have been delayed once again. The on-sale date was previously announced for Friday, January 13th but then pushed back to Friday, January 20th. Ticketmaster now has the official on-sale date as Friday, January 27th. The online pre-sale will begin Wednesday, January 25th.

-As seen below, ECW Original The Sandman underwent knee surgery this week. Tommy Dreamer noted on his Twitter that Sandman has a "new knee."










Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc.

