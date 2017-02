Former DX Members at RAW (Photo), Neville Talks Jack Gallagher, Bayley, Birthdays

@itsmebayley new title plates are on! She addresses the #WWE Universe next! #Raw A post shared by WWE (@wwe) on Feb 20, 2017 at 6:55pm PST

WWE Considering Big Turn, Must See New Maryse & Noelle Foley, Triple H Ready to Push Former TNA Star on RAW, WrestleMania 33 Main Events, WWE Star Gets Backstage Heat, New GIFs & Galleries, More

- As seen on this week's RAW, #1 contender Jack Gallagher got the best of WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville at the end of their Fastlane contract signing. In the Fallout video below, Neville says Gallagher made the biggest mistake of his career by putting hands on the king. Neville says Gallagher now has his full attention as he looks forward to making the cockroach suffer at Fastlane:- Former WWE United States Champion Carlito turns 38 years old today while former WWE NXT Tag Team Champion Oliver Grey turns 30. Also, today would have been the 56th birthday for former WWE Women's Champion Bertha Faye.- There was a mini DX reunion backstage at last night's RAW in Los Angeles as Sean "X-Pac" Waltman was backstage visiting. Here he is with former partners Triple H and "Road Dogg" Brian James:- WWE posted this photo of the new custom title plates that RAW Women's Champion Bayley had installed backstage at RAW in Los Angeles this week:Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc . Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here