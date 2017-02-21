Posted in: WWE Former DX Members at RAW (Photo), Neville Talks Jack Gallagher, Bayley, Birthdays
By Marc Middleton
Feb 21, 2017 - 1:16:21 PM
- As seen on this week's RAW, #1 contender Jack Gallagher got the best of WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville at the end of their Fastlane contract signing. In the Fallout video below, Neville says Gallagher made the biggest mistake of his career by putting hands on the king. Neville says Gallagher now has his full attention as he looks forward to making the cockroach suffer at Fastlane:
- Former WWE United States Champion Carlito turns 38 years old today while former WWE NXT Tag Team Champion Oliver Grey turns 30. Also, today would have been the 56th birthday for former WWE Women's Champion Bertha Faye.
- There was a mini DX reunion backstage at last night's RAW in Los Angeles as Sean "X-Pac" Waltman was backstage visiting. Here he is with former partners Triple H and "Road Dogg" Brian James: