Footage of Goldberg Warming Up at WrestleMania, Triple H and Stephanie McMahon, Celebrities

- Below is video of WWE Universal Champion Bill Goldberg warming up backstage at WrestleMania 33 this afternoon. Goldberg will defend his title against Brock Lesnar in just a few hours.
By Marc Middleton
Apr 2, 2017 - 4:28:40 PM
- Actor and WWE Celebrity Superstar Stephen Amell was spotted at the WWE hotel in Orlando this week, as was Rob Gronkowski of the NFL's New England Patriots.
- Stephanie McMahon tweeted the following as she and Triple H arrived to Camping World Stadium in Orlando this afternoon:
