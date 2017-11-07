Posted in: WWE Flashback Friday Update, Rusev Visits Real Madrid, Drew McIntyre Art, Fans on The Shield
By Marc Middleton
Nov 7, 2017 - 10:01:32 AM
- Below is the latest Canvas 2 Canvas video from WWE artist Rob Schamberger, featuring WWE NXT Champion Drew McIntyre:
- WWE has a new poll asking fans which Superstar had the cooler appearance in The Shield recently - Triple H in the UK or RAW General Manager Kurt Angle at TLC. As of this writing, 52% voted for Angle.
- The "Flashback Friday" theme for this week's WWE Network programming will feature "American's Veterans" for the Veteran's Day holiday.
- As seen below, Rusev visited the Real Madrid football club before Sunday's WWE live event in Madrid, Spain: