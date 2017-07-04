LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
News | Results | Columns | Forums

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Forums | Contact



Posted in: WWE
Flag Match Set for WWE Battleground, Updated Card
By Marc Middleton
Jul 4, 2017 - 8:39:48 PM
As seen on tonight's WWE SmackDown from Phoenix, Rusev made his blue brand debut and interrupted John Cena's in-ring return promo. Cena challenged Rusev to a Flag Match and Rusev accepted the challenge but said it would be on his own terms. SmackDown General Manager Daniel Bryan just took to Twitter and confirmed the match for Battleground.

Below is the updated card for the July 23rd Battleground pay-per-view from Philadelphia:

Punjabi Prison for the WWE Title
Randy Orton vs. Jinder Mahal

SmackDown Tag Team Title Match
The New Day vs. The Usos

Flag Match
Rusev vs. John Cena

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, "Broken" Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

  • WWE United States Title Match Announced for Battleground, Updated Card

  • Flag Match Set for WWE Battleground, Updated Card

  • Lilian Garcia Sings National Anthem at SmackDown (Video), Charlotte Flair Wins Dark Match

  • John Cena Hypes Tonight's Return, Wale Arrives for SmackDown (Video), Austin Aries

  • Happy 4th from Steve Austin (Video), John Cena on Acting In Comedies, Big Show - Kurt Angle

  • Nikki Bella Hypes John Cena's Return (Video), Maria Menounos Recovering from Tumor, Eva Marie

  • WWE Ratings & Stock Notes, Cesaro and Sheamus WWE Ride Along Video, Goldust

  • John Cena Tweets, More on Tonight's WWE 205 Live Episode, Samoa Joe vs. Brock Lesnar

  • Naomi 4th of July Photoshoot Video, Braun Strowman on Roman Reigns, Fans on John Cena

  • Asuka Waiting for Competition, WWE RAW Top 10, Royal Rumble Travel Packages




    		•