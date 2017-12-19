LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Posted in: WWE
First Women's Royal Rumble Entrant, Tonight's SmackDown Dark Match, Charlotte Flair
By Marc Middleton
Dec 19, 2017 - 10:09:32 PM
- WWE posted this behind-the-scenes video of SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair at Sunday's Clash of Champions pay-per-view. The video features footage of Flair before and after her Lumberjack Match win over Natalya.



- The dark match before tonight's WWE SmackDown at the Prudential Center in Newark, NJ saw Zack Ryder, Tyler Breeze and Fandango defeat Mojo Rawley and The Colons.

- Speaking of Charlotte, she cut an in-ring promo on tonight's SmackDown and said she would be waiting for the winner of the first-ever women's Royal Rumble match at WrestleMania 34. Flair was then interrupted by Naomi, who delivered a friendly warning and announced herself as the first blue brand Superstar confirmed for the women's Royal Rumble match. WWE has not confirmed any other Superstars for the match but as noted, female Superstars from RAW and SmackDown will be competing. There's also speculation on WWE NXT Superstars and former Superstars being brought in for the match.

The segment with Naomi and Flair was interrupted by The Riott Squad's Liv Morgan, Sarah Logan and Ruby Riott. That led to a tag team match, which saw Flair and Naomi defeat Riott and Logan. Below are a few shots from the match and segment:













    		•