- Below is the first WWE 2K18 gameplay trailer, courtesy of IGN:
First WWE 2K18 Gameplay Trailer, John Cena on Nikki Bella - DWTS, Fans on Braun Strowman
By Marc Middleton
Sep 18, 2017 - 5:17:37 PM
- WWE has a poll asking fans who is pound-for-pound the strongest Superstar - Braun Strowman or WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar. As of this writing, 65% voted for Braun.
- John Cena tweeted the following to plug Nikki Bella's appearance on tonight's Dancing With The Stars premiere:
