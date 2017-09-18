LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Posted in: WWE
First WWE 2K18 Gameplay Trailer, John Cena on Nikki Bella - DWTS, Fans on Braun Strowman
By Marc Middleton
Sep 18, 2017 - 5:17:37 PM
- Below is the first WWE 2K18 gameplay trailer, courtesy of IGN:



- WWE has a poll asking fans who is pound-for-pound the strongest Superstar - Braun Strowman or WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar. As of this writing, 65% voted for Braun.

- John Cena tweeted the following to plug Nikki Bella's appearance on tonight's Dancing With The Stars premiere:




