WWE Cancels First Scheduled 205 Live Event

Due to routing and scheduling issues, WWE 205 Live event scheduled for Friday, Jan. 19th @TheRyanCenter has been cancelled. All tickets for the January 19th show at the Ryan Center will be fully refunded.



The first of three WWE 205 Live non-televised live events has been canceled. The Ryan Center on the campus of the University of Rhode Island in Kingston, RI announced today that the Friday, January 19th event has been canceled due to "routing and scheduling issues."WWE still has the January 20th event in Lowell, Massachusetts and the January 21st event in Poughkeepsie, New York scheduled.As we've noted, matches scheduled for these events include Kalisto vs. WWE Cruiserweight Champion Enzo Amore with Nia Jax as special referee plus non-cruiserweight action with Matt Hardy vs. Bray Wyatt. Other cruiserweights scheduled are Hideo Itami, TJP, Cedric Alexander, Tony Nese, Drew Gulak, Jack Gallagher, Akira Tozawa, Gran Metalik, Mustafa Ali and Ariya Daivari. Rich Swann and Brian Kendrick are still listed in some advertisements for the shows but Swann is currently suspended while Kendrick is out with a broken nose.