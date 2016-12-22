|
|
|
|
- Below is the first trailer for ESPN 30 For 30's documentary on WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair that comes out in 2017.
|
Posted in:
WWE
First Trailer for ESPN Special on Ric Flair, Tyson Kidd on If He Watches 205 Live, HOF
By Marc Middleton
Dec 22, 2016 - 10:52:07 AM
- Tickets for the 2017 WWE Hall of Fame ceremony in Orlando will go on sale via Ticketmaster on Friday, January 13th. There will be an online pre-sale earlier that week.
- Tyson Kidd tweeted the following in response to a fan who seemingly asked him about WWE 205 Live on Twitter:
Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.
WWE Considering Big Turn, Must See New Maryse & Noelle Foley, Triple H Ready to Push Former TNA Star on RAW, WrestleMania 33 Main Events, WWE Star Gets Backstage Heat, New GIFs & Galleries, More
|
|
Stephanie McMahon on Ronda Rousey Possibly Coming to WWE After UFC
Bobby Roode Talks WWE NXT Title Shot (Video), The Revival vs. DIY, Fans on This Week's Show
Main Event Set for WWE NXT "Takeover: San Antonio" During Rumble Weekend
First Trailer for ESPN Special on Ric Flair, Tyson Kidd on If He Watches 205 Live, HOF
Michael Cole on Working with Nigel McGuinness, Praise for Corey Graves, More
How Was WWE SmackDown Viewership with James Ellsworth vs. AJ Styles, #1 Contenders Match?
WWE Stars Begin FIFA Tournament, SmackDown Social Ratings, WWE Network - Twitter
New Ring Name for WWE NXT Superstar (Photo), Mauro Ranallo Note, SmackDown Top 10
The Rock Makes List, Nikki Bella's Secret Muscle Workout, WWE Stock
Natalya Cuts Promo on Nikki Bella (Video), Xavier Woods to Judge, Sting - Finn Balor