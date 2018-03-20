|
|
|
|
Tonight's WWE Mixed Match Challenge Week 10 bout saw Asuka and WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz defeat Braun Strowman and RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss to advance as they continue to fight to earn $100,000 for the Rescue Dogs Rock charity. Tonight's match saw Asuka make Bliss tap out in the middle of the ring after Braun sent Miz through the barrier on the outside.
|
Posted in:
WWE
First Team Set for WWE MMC Finals, Second Chance Vote Winners Revealed, Viewership Update (Videos)
By Marc Middleton
Mar 20, 2018 - 11:12:16 PM
Asuka and The Miz will now go on to the MMC finals in Week 12. They will face the winners of next week's match with Bobby Roode and SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair (fighting for Girl Up) vs. Sasha Banks and Finn Balor (fighting for the Special Olympics). It was revealed on tonight's show that Balor and Banks won the Second Chance fan vote, bringing in 40%.
Live viewership for this week's episode on Facebook Watch peaked at 93,700 live viewers. This is up from last week's 81,200 live viewers.
Below are a few shots from tonight's match:
Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.
Big Update on Braun Strowman's WrestleMania Segment, WWE Legend to Wrestle at WM, Vince McMahon Giving More Power to Triple H, WWE Brand Change Plans Leaked, Alexa Bliss Heat with Another RAW Superstar, Must See New Nikki Bella & Lana Bikini Photos, More
|
|
Finals of the WWE Cruiserweight Title Tournament Now Official for WrestleMania 34
First Team Set for WWE MMC Finals, Second Chance Vote Winners Revealed, Viewership Update (Videos)
Daniel Bryan Finally Gets Physical In a WWE Ring to Close SmackDown (Photos, Video)
Daniel Bryan SmackDown Video from the Opener, Tonight's Dark Match, Bobby Roode - Jinder Mahal
Brie Bella and Triple H on Daniel Bryan Getting Cleared, WWE on Tonight's SmackDown Opener
Backstage Notes on Daniel Bryan's WWE Future After Being Cleared, Bryan Seeing Doctors
Shane McMahon & Paige on Daniel Bryan, AJ Styles - SmackDown Update, Reby Hardy Video
Paul Heyman on Fighter Challenging Brock Lesnar, Lana and Rusev Mock WWE Stars (Video), WWE Stock
New Title Match Announced for WrestleMania 34, Updated Card
Daniel Bryan on Being Cleared for a WWE Return, Reactions from AJ Styles, Kurt Angle and Others