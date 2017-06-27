LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
News | Results | Columns | Forums

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Forums | Contact



Posted in: WWE
First Matches Announced for the WWE Battleground Pay-Per-View
By Marc Middleton
Jun 27, 2017 - 10:15:51 PM
Randy Orton vs. WWE Champion Jinder Mahal in a Punjabi Prison match is now official for the WWE Battleground pay-per-view next month.

SmackDown Commissioner Shane McMahon granted Orton his rematch on tonight's SmackDown but allowed Jinder to pick the stipulation. He chose Punjabi Prison and called The Great Khali his personal hero.

SmackDown also saw The Hype Bros fail to become new #1 contenders after losing a non-title match to SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos. The New Day then confronted the champions and announced their rematch for Battleground.

Below is the updated card for the July 23rd Battleground pay-per-view from Philadelphia:

Punjabi Prison for the WWE Title
Randy Orton vs. Jinder Mahal

SmackDown Tag Team Title Match
The New Day vs. The Usos

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, "Broken" Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

  • Carmella Wins Second Women's Money In the Bank Ladder Match Tonight (Videos, Photos)

  • First Matches Announced for the WWE Battleground Pay-Per-View

  • Spoiler on WWE Bringing Back the Punjabi Prison Match

  • WWE RAW Viewership Back Under 3 Million with Brock Lesnar, Women's Gauntlet Main Event & More

  • Video from WWE's Kevin Owens DVD, Sasha Banks - Alexa Bliss Exchange, WWE Stock

  • John Cena on His Return, Nia Jax Talks Car Accident on WWE Ride Along, WCCW - WWE Network

  • John Cena Career Milestone, Seth Rollins WWE 2K18 Trailer Behind-The-Scenes, Brock Lesnar

  • Carmella Hypes MITB, More on Tonight's WWE 205 Live Episode, RAW Top 10

  • WWE RAW Social Media Score, Sasha Banks on The Revival's Return, Kevin Owens & Chris Jericho

  • Seth Rollins on Bray Wyatt (Video), WWE NXT Star Turns 26, Akira Tozawa's Look




    		•