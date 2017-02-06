LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
Posted in: WWE
First Major WrestleMania 33 Match Now Official
By Marc Middleton
Feb 6, 2017 - 11:18:40 PM
The first match for WrestleMania 33 is now official as Bill Goldberg accepted Brock Lesnar's challenge on tonight's RAW.

We also know that Royal Rumble winner Randy Orton will face the WWE Champion in one of the WrestleMania 33 main events. John Cena is set to defend the WWE Title at Sunday's Elimination Chamber pay-per-view against AJ Styles, The Miz, Baron Corbin, Bray Wyatt and WWE Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose.

WrestleMania 33 takes place on Sunday, April 2nd from Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida.




