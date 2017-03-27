Posted in: WWE First Episode of Zack Ryder's New Show, Fans on WrestleMania 33 Matches, Sami Zayn
By Marc Middleton
Mar 27, 2017 - 3:25:58 AM
- Below is the first episode of Zack Ryder's new "Z! True Comeback Story" YouTube series, hosted by WWE's channel. Ryder talks about being out of action with a knee injury, partner Mojo Rawley and more.
- WWE has a new poll asking fans which WrestleMania 33 match they're most looking forward to. As of this writing, 19% went with Randy Orton vs. WWE Champion Bray Wyatt while 18% voted for Roman Reigns vs. The Undertaker, 15% for AJ Styles vs. Shane McMahon, 15% for Kevin Owens vs. WWE United States Champion Chris Jericho, 12% for Brock Lesnar vs. WWE Universal Champion Bill Goldberg, 7% for Austin Aries vs. WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville, 4% for John Cena and Nikki Bella vs. The Miz and Maryse. The rest of the announced matches received 3% or less.
- As noted, Sami Zayn defeated Kevin Owens in the main event of this weekend's WWE live event in Montreal. The local stars received big pops from the crowd. Sami referred to this night as his WrestleMania and cut a great post-match promo that put Owens over. Courtesy of @dajosc11 on Twitter, below is full video from that post-match segment: