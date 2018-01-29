LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Posted in: WWE
First-Ever Women's Elimination Chamber Match Set for WWE PPV
By Marc Middleton
Jan 29, 2018 - 8:22:59 PM
RAW Commissioner Stephanie McMahon announced on tonight's RAW that the first-ever women's Elimination Chamber match will take place at the Chamber pay-per-view next month.

No word yet on all Chamber participants but RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss will be in the match and her title will be on the line.

The men's Chamber match participants will be determined with 3 qualifying matches on tonight's RAW and 3 more qualifiers next week.

The Chamber pay-per-view will take place on February 25th at the T-Mobile Arena in the Las Vegas.





