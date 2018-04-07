|
The Undisputed Era's Adam Cole became the first-ever WWE NXT North American Champion at tonight's "Takeover: New Orleans" event from the Smoothie King Center. He won a six-man Ladder Match over Ethan Carter III, Ricochet, The Velveteen Dream, Lars Sullivan and Killian Dain.
Posted in:
WWE
First-Ever WWE NXT North American Champion Crowned (Photos, Videos)
By Marc Middleton
Apr 7, 2018 - 8:54:25 PM
The Ladder Match opened tonight's Takeover event. Below are photos and videos from the historic match:
