First-Ever WWE NXT North American Champion Crowned (Photos, Videos)

#UndisputedERA's @AdamColePro heads into the first of TWO matches he'll compete in tonight at #NXTTakeOver: New Orleans! pic.twitter.com/AjAekHuw8z — WWE Network (@WWENetwork) April 8, 2018

He's in the top 1%... and tonight, he looks to reach the top of the ladder and become the FIRST-EVER NXT #NorthAmericanChampion! @therealec3 #NXTTakeOver pic.twitter.com/osDNlSmxxi — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) April 8, 2018

.@LarsSWWE can even make a HORIZONTAL ladder work in his favor! #NXTTakeOver pic.twitter.com/Fd4v2glKq7 — WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) April 8, 2018

.@LarsSWWE is using the ladder as a device of DESTRUCTION to take out the rest of his competitors in this #NorthAmericanChampionship match! #NXTTakeOver pic.twitter.com/mOs0XeQlyP — WWE (@WWE) April 8, 2018

The Undisputed Era's Adam Cole became the first-ever WWE NXT North American Champion at tonight's "Takeover: New Orleans" event from the Smoothie King Center. He won a six-man Ladder Match over Ethan Carter III, Ricochet, The Velveteen Dream, Lars Sullivan and Killian Dain.The Ladder Match opened tonight's Takeover event.