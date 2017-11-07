Finn Balor on a Possible UK PPV, Becky Lynch vs. James Ellsworth, AJ Styles Collection

You’re offering up challenges like you’re so tough? Well I️ DON’T accept, but @realellsworth does #SDLive https://t.co/OaSlrybSdM — MS Money in the BANK (@CarmellaWWE) November 6, 2017

Oh Ellsworth accepts alright. Accepts that come Tuesday on Smackdown I'm going to shut his face and break his arm https://t.co/ThYXNXsEOw — Becky Lynch (@BeckyLynchWWE) November 6, 2017

🙄🙄🙄 https://t.co/Wr2OSd8muJ — MS Money in the BANK (@CarmellaWWE) November 6, 2017

- Below is a new promo for the "AJ Styles: Beyond Phenomenal" WWE Network Collection that was added to the service this week:- Finn Balor spoke with Sky Sports to promote the current WWE European tour and commented on WWE possibly holding a pay-per-view in the UK:"I love the idea of doing international pay-per-views and I don't see why we should be anchored, so to speak, to the United States. Obviously there are issues of time zones and logistics but that's for someone else to figure out."The fans here deserve a pay-per-view in the United Kingdom. They haven't had one since 1992 and that one went down as one of the greatest pay-per-views in WWE history. Why it hasn't been done since then is beyond me. People above me will make excuses about how it's not financially beneficial to the company but I think there are more important things beyond the bottom line and that's giving the fans what they want at any cost. We've been touring here since 1991 and the fans deserve a pay-per-view. The talent want it too. So it's time they figured it out and brought a big pay-per-view here."- As noted, WWE is finally doing James Ellsworth vs. Becky Lynch at tonight's WWE SmackDown in Manchester, England after months of teasing it. The match was made after Carmella and Becky went back & forth on Twitter when Becky insulted Ellsworth at the weekend WWE live event in Barcelona. Ellsworth then accepted a challenge, as seen below: