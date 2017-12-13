LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Forums | Contact



Posted in: WWE
Finn Balor on The Miztourage & Kane vs. Braun Strowman, Fans on Special Referees, SmackDown Top 10
By Marc Middleton
Dec 13, 2017 - 3:50:51 PM
- Below are the top 10 moments from last night's WWE SmackDown in Cincinnati:



- WWE has a new poll asking fans which special referee is more likely to call Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens vs. Randy Orton & Shinsuke Nakamura down the middle at Sunday's WWE Clash of Champions pay-per-view. As of this writing, 69% voted for SmackDown General Manager Daniel Bryan while the rest voted for SmackDown Commissioner Shane McMahon.

- This week's WWE RAW saw Finn Balor pick up a singles in over Curtis Axel, one week after defeating Bo Dallas, while Kane and Braun Strowman competed for the WWE Universal Title shot from Brock Lesnar at the Royal Rumble pay-per-view, a match that Balor was planned for at one point. Kane vs. Strowman ended in a Double Count Out and the current plan is for Kane vs. Strowman vs. Lesnar in a Triple Threat at the Royal Rumble but Balor isn't giving up on his shot as he tweeted the following:







Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, "Broken" Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

  • WWE SmackDown Viewership for the Final Episode Before Clash of Champions

  • Finn Balor on The Miztourage & Kane vs. Braun Strowman, Fans on Special Referees, SmackDown Top 10

  • Chad Gable's Latest "Scratch & Claw" Video, William Regal - EVOLVE News, WWE TTTT

  • WWE Stars React to Mixed Match Challenge (Videos), More News & Notes on the Show

  • WWE 205 Live Injury Confirmed, Finn Balor - Cathy Kelley Photo from NBA Game, Ric Flair Video

  • Michael Cole - WWE TTTT Video, One of Drew McIntyre's Goals for WWE NXT, SmackDown Social Score

  • More on Colin Delaney's WWE TV Return, The Rock - Jimmy Kimmel Videos, Nikki Bella

  • The Rock Judges WWE - Jumanji Promo Contest (Video), Darren Young Post-WWE Updates, WWE Magazine

  • Triple Threat Confirmed for WWE TTTT, WWE Mixed Match Challenge Promo, SmackDown

  • Possible Title Match for John Cena, Hideo Itami - WWE 205 Live Debut Promo, Dana Brooke



    		•