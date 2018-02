Finn Balor on Seth Rollins, Sasha Banks on Absolution (Video), Killian Dain

Forget about any controversial moments over the last 2 years, I’ve nothing but respect for @WWERollins & his performance tonight. 👍

As for the @mikethemiz & his goons .... this is chess, not checkers .. see you Sunday, locked IN the #wwechamber 😘 https://t.co/ACF2oSKUmB — Finn Bálor Forever (@FinnBalor) February 20, 2018

Big Backstage News on Dolph Ziggler, New The Undertaker Gym Video, WrestleMania 34 Storyline Spoiler, Vince McMahon to Push New RAW Star, Must See New Lana & Liv Morgan, Chris Jericho's Next Big Move Revealed, More

- Below is new video of Sasha Banks talking to Mike Rome after taking the beatdown on last night's RAW. Banks says the Elimination Chamber is every woman for herself but the odds are in her favor, not Absolution. Banks says Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville are going to see a whole new side of The Boss on Sunday.- WWE NXT Superstar Killian Dain turns 33 years old today while WWE Hall of Famer Antonio Inoki turns 75 and Impact Hall of Famer Gail Kim turns 41.- Finn Balor tweeted the following on Seth Rollins' Gauntlet Match performance from last night and a warning to WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz as they prepare for Sunday's Chamber match: