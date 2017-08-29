LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Posted in: WWE
Finn Balor on Bray Wyatt (Video), John Cena WWE RAW Stat, Total Bellas Promo
By Marc Middleton
Aug 29, 2017 - 1:15:45 PM
- As seen on this week's WWE RAW, Bray Wyatt appeared out of nowhere and eliminated Finn Balor from the battle royal to crown a new #1 contender to WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz. In the Fallout video below, Mike Rome talks to Balor about what happened. Balor says the IC Title is something he's wanted to get his hands on for years and he fancied his chances against The Miz. He thought the feud with Wyatt ended at SummerSlam but apparently not. Balor says the saga will continue before walking off to end the segment.



- With free agent John Cena making his return to WWE RAW last week, he has now officially competed on RAW in 13 consecutive years - 2005 through 2017. It looks like Cena will be a regular for the red brand for the next few months as he's scheduled to face Roman Reigns at the No Mercy pay-per-view in September.

- Below is a new teaser for the second season of Total Bellas on E!, which premieres on Wednesday, September 6th at 9pm EST.




