Finn Balor at Tonight's WWE RAW? (Photo), Coach on ESPN - WrestleMania 33, WWE Network
By Marc Middleton
Apr 3, 2017 - 7:05:54 PM
- Two new WWE Network Collections were added to the service earlier today. The "You Think You Know Me" Collection looks at the career of WWE Hall of Famer Edge while "Barely Legal: Revisited" features original ECW content from 1996 and 1997 to promote the 20th anniversary of Barely Legal on April 13th.
- There's been a lot of speculation on Finn Balor possibly making his TV return during tonight's big post-WrestleMania 33 RAW from Orlando. Word from the Amway Center is that Balor has arrived but that does not mean that he will be returning tonight. A fan tweeted this photo of Balor supposedly arriving to RAW today: