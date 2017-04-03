LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
News | Results | Columns | Forums

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Indy | Forums | Contact (Send in News & Results) | Bookmark | Share



Posted in: WWE
Finn Balor at Tonight's WWE RAW? (Photo), Coach on ESPN - WrestleMania 33, WWE Network
By Marc Middleton
Apr 3, 2017 - 7:05:54 PM
- Two new WWE Network Collections were added to the service earlier today. The "You Think You Know Me" Collection looks at the career of WWE Hall of Famer Edge while "Barely Legal: Revisited" features original ECW content from 1996 and 1997 to promote the 20th anniversary of Barely Legal on April 13th.

- There's been a lot of speculation on Finn Balor possibly making his TV return during tonight's big post-WrestleMania 33 RAW from Orlando. Word from the Amway Center is that Balor has arrived but that does not mean that he will be returning tonight. A fan tweeted this photo of Balor supposedly arriving to RAW today:




- It sounds like WrestleMania 33 coverage was a hit for ESPN this year as Jonathan Coachman tweeted the following on the success they saw with coverage from Orlando:







Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

WWE Considering Big Turn, Must See New Maryse & Noelle Foley, Triple H Ready to Push Former Star on RAW, WrestleMania 33 Main Events, WWE Star Gets Backstage Heat, New GIFs & Galleries, More

  • *LIVE COVERAGE* OF TONIGHT'S WWE RAW 4/3/17

  • Triple H on The Undertaker, WWE Stock Drops After Call, Nikki Bella - Daniel Bryan

  • Finn Balor at Tonight's WWE RAW? (Photo), Coach on ESPN - WrestleMania 33, WWE Network

  • John Cena on His WrestleMania Moment, Karl Anderson on The Hardys' Return, UpUpDownDown

  • Stephanie McMahon on WrestleMania 33, Pay-Per-View Milestone for Natalya, Brie Bella

  • WWE NXT Superstars Reportedly Coming to WWE's Main Roster Soon

  • WrestleMania 33 Stage Catches On Fire After Main Event (Videos)

  • Bobby Roode on Drew McIntyre and Takeover (Video), The Rock - Under Armour, Axxess

  • Updated WWE Network Subscriber Count Announced Today

  • Recap from Today's Post-WrestleMania 33 Conference Call with WWE Executives




    		•