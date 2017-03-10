LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
Posted in: WWE
Finn Balor and Triple H Return to Action at WWE Live Event (Photos, Videos)
By Marc Middleton
Mar 10, 2017 - 10:32:13 PM




As seen above in the video posted by WWE, RAW Superstar Finn Balor made his return to action at tonight's WWE live event in Buffalo, New York. Balor teamed with Sami Zayn and WWE United States Champion Chris Jericho to defeat the returning Triple H, Samoa Joe and Kevin Owens.

Balor has been out of action since SummerSlam 2016 when a shoulder injury forced him to relinquish the WWE Universal Title the next night on RAW. No word yet on Balor's plans for WrestleMania 33 but he's expected to work the show.

Below are photos and videos from tonight's main event in Buffalo:






















