Posted in: WWE
Finn Balor WWE Return Rumor, Summer Rae In a Magazine (Photo), Xavier Woods
By Marc Middleton
Mar 1, 2017 - 9:54:10 AM
- Xavier Woods unboxes a new "Star Wars: Smuggler's Bounty" box in this new video from his "UpUpDownDown" video:



- We've noted how Finn Balor is advertised to return to the ring at March WWE live events. In regards to rumors of Balor appearing at Monday's post-Fastlane RAW, Dave Meltzer noted on Twitter that Balor is due back any day now.

- As seen below, Summer Rae has a spread in the latest issue of Athleisure Magazine. She wrote the following:

Go check out the new issue of @athleisuremag where I talk about working out, my favorite in ring opponent, and share a secret to satisfying my horrible sweet tooth!!





