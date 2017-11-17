





Finn Balor Speaks On Working With Samoa Joe, His "Too Sweet" Moment With AJ Styles, Talks Jinder Mahal's WWE Title Run & More

By

Nov 17, 2017 - 12:23:41 AM



By Andrew Thompson Nov 17, 2017 - 12:23:41 AM



The first-ever WWE Universal Champion Finn Balor, was recently interviewed by the Times Of India. During the interview, Balor touched on the upcoming super-show in India on December 9th. Balor was asked would the "Demon King" be present in India and was also asked to share his thoughts on being able to work with AJ Styles in the WWE.Here are the highlights:Will The "Demon King" Be Present In India:"Well that truly depends. The 'Demon King' takes out a lot out of Finn Balor, the man, mentally and physically, but if the occasion requires the Demon, the Demon will be there. If not, Finn Balor will be kicking ass."Jinder Mahal's WWE Title Run:"Because I am on RAW, I haven't had much of an opportunity to follow SmackDown as I would like to have. But he was champion for a while, so clearly he was doing something right, thats what matters. Whatever way you get a win, a win is a win. Obviously, he did a great job and got a little bit of help from the Singh brothers. We spent a little bit of time together before the superstar shake up and from what I have seen, he is always in the gym, always on time and those are the things, the foundations or building blocks for world championships and clearly, he is ticking all the boxes at that level and it is paying off for him."Working With Samoa Joe:"Make no mistake, there is nothing comfortable working with Joe. He is probably one of the toughest competitor I came across. I have worked with Joe so much and speaking with that experience I felt like a wrestler working with him. I feel like he brought out the fighter in Finn Balor and that made me that much stronger and made me bring the fight to him. I learned a lot from Joe for the better. He has actually improved my game at various levels."Facing AJ Styles At WWE "TLC" & The "Too Sweet" Moment:"What about the caliber of Finn Balor. Everyone wanted to see Styles vs. Balor but people want that the other way around as well. You know its basically two guys at the top of their games meeting on the biggest stage in WWE. Obviously, 'Too sweet' was a show of respect for AJ; we both have traveled around the world but never had the opportunity to work together earlier and after the match, it was kind of moment of mutual respect."