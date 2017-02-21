Posted in: WWE Finn Balor Return Update, Vince McMahon Comments on Andre Doc, Bella Brains
By Marc Middleton
Feb 21, 2017 - 10:06:18 AM
- Below is the latest episode of "Bella Brains" with Daniel Bryan trying to figure out which Bella Twin is smarter - wife Brie Bella or sister-in-law Nikki Bella.
- Finn Balor is being advertised for WWE live events in Buffalo, NY on March 10th, Toronto on March 11th and White Plains, NY on March 26th. The first-ever WWE Universal Champion has been out of action since SummerSlam 2016 but has been in Birmingham, Alabama a lot lately as he rehabs his way back from shoulder surgery. No word yet on who Balor might face at WrestleMania 33.
- As noted, WWE and HBO are teaming for a future documentary on WWE Hall of Famer Andre the Giant. Vince McMahon tweeted the following on the project: