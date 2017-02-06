Finn Balor Rehab Video, Akira Tozawa Debuts on RAW, WWE NXT Tapings, Elimination Chamber

- The official theme song for Sunday's WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view is "Air" by No Wyld.
- WWE NXT will tape TV episodes from Full Sail University on Wednesday, April 5th, right after WrestleMania 33 week in nearby Orlando. Tickets go on sale Friday, February 10th.
- Below is new video of Finn Balor doing rehab at Champion Sports Medicine in Birmingham, Alabama. Balor continues to train for his WWE return from shoulder surgery and at last word he was expected back in time for WrestleMania 33 but that's not a given.