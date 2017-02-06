Finn Balor Rehab Video, Akira Tozawa Debuts on RAW, WWE NXT Tapings, Elimination Chamber

Finn Balor of the WWE performs a Push-ups on a unstable rocker board to promote shoulder & core stabilization... He looks great at this drill... #@finnbalor1894 #wwe #theraband #physicaltherapy #strengthandconditioning #strengthtraining #performancehealthacademy #physicaltherapystudent

A video posted by Kevin Wilk (@wilk_kevin) on Feb 6, 2017 at 3:42pm PST