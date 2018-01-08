LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Posted in: WWE
Finn Balor Provides A Sneak Peek Of What He Thinks The RAW Title Scene Will Look Like In The Future
By Andrew Thompson
Jan 8, 2018 - 1:42:52 AM
The first-ever WWE Universal Champion Finn Balor, has not been presented as "the guy" on Monday Night RAW as most fans thought he would upon his return from injury. Balor did have what most would consider a "lackluster" 2017, but things may be starting to look up for Balor as seen during the New Years edition of Monday Night RAW, when he joined forces with longtime friends and former Bullet Club members; Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson.





Balor posted the following photo onto his Instagram account of what he hopes the RAW title scene will look like in 2018.

