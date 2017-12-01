LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Forums | Contact



Posted in: WWE
Finn Balor Posts WWE Universal Title Match Meme, WWE on Kane - Braun Strowman, The Rock
By Marc Middleton
Dec 1, 2017 - 1:50:21 PM
- We noted before that The Rock's "Dwanta Claus" is featured on the cover of the upcoming issue of Entertainment Weekly. Below is video from the cover shoot:



- WWE is teasing a showdown between Kane and Braun Strowman for Monday's RAW in Los Angeles at the Staples Center. They posted the following teaser today:

How will Kane and Braun Strowman settle the score?

Much like a monster in a horror flick, Braun Strowman just won’t stay down. One week after the just-as-formidable Kane injured The Monster Among Men’s throat with the aid of a steel chair and the ring steps, Strowman returned the favor with a windpipe-crushing assault on The Big Red Machine.

Clearly, these behemoths have unfinished business. Will they collide once again when the red brand heads to Los Angeles?

Don’t miss Monday Night Raw at 8/7 C on USA Network!


- Finn Balor continues to crack jokes about reports of his WWE Universal Title match with Brock Lesnar being nixed from the Royal Rumble pay-per-view due to Vince McMahon not feeling Balor is over enough for the match. Balor tweeted the following this week:




Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, "Broken" Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

  • Trailer for HBO's Andre the Giant Doc, The Riott Squad's First Shoot, Kurt Angle

  • Enzo Amore Trains In Venice (Photos), Lana - Nia Jax Bonus Scene, Fans on New Stables

  • Shaul Guerrero Getting Back Into Wrestling, The Street Profits' Pick of the Week, The Undertaker

  • Finn Balor Posts WWE Universal Title Match Meme, WWE on Kane - Braun Strowman, The Rock

  • New WWE Network Show Revealed, Sting Pranks Fan (Video), Mick Foley Inspired Burger

  • WWE Star Hosting Christmas Benefit, Alexa Bliss - List This, Fans on Triple H vs. Jinder Mahal

  • Significant Change Made to Qualifying for WWE NXT Title Match at Takeover?

  • WWE Network Collections for Monday, Rob Gronkowski on The Hype Bros (Video), Tyler Breeze

  • RAW 25th Anniversary DVD Updates, Goldberg Films TV Show (Photos), Hideo Itami

  • WWE Hall of Famer Set for TTTT, Jinder Mahal vs. Triple H Promo, The Riott Squad



    		•