Posted in: WWE
Finn Balor Makes His Return on the Post-WrestleMania 33 RAW (Photos, Videos)
By Marc Middleton
Apr 3, 2017 - 11:35:49 PM
Finn Balor made his long-awaited return to WWE TV on tonight's post-WrestleMania 33 RAW from Orlando. Balor returned to the ring in mid-March and had been working WWE live events since then. He had been out of action since SummerSlam 2016 with a shoulder injury.

After Samoa Joe and WWE United States Champion Kevin Owens attacked Chris Jericho before Jericho was set to team with Seth Rollins on tonight's RAW, new RAW General Manager Kurt Angle promised to find a partner for Rollins. That partner ended up being Balor. He and Rollins defeated Owens and Joe in the RAW main event, which saw Balor hit Coup de Grace and get the pin on Owens.

