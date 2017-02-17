LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
News | Results | Columns | Forums

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Indy | Forums | Contact (Send in News & Results) | Bookmark | Share



Posted in: WWE
Finn Balor In Upcoming WWE 24 Special (Video), WWE Stars Read to Kids, Ricardo Rodriguez
By Marc Middleton
Feb 17, 2017 - 8:20:02 PM
- For those who missed WWE's new web series "My Son Is a WWE Superstar" with Finn Balor and his parents, it appears WWE Network will soon premiere a new WWE 24 special on Balor's recovery and return. Balor tweeted this clip for the special, which feature MMA fighter Josh Rafferty, who trains with Sheamus and other WWE talents. Balor wrote, "'Now you're going to feel like you can fly' - @joshrafferty . Preview of #WWE24 Coming soon...."




- Former WWE star Ricardo Rodriguez turns 31 years old today.

- As seen below, WWE NXT Superstars Macey Estrella, Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa teamed up with WWE Superstars Kalisto and Dana Brooke, plus WWE Ambassador Dana Warrior, to host a WWE Reads event for World Read Aloud Day earlier this week. Below are photos of the group reading to kids at Forsyth Woods Elementary in Orlando:







Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

WWE Considering Big Turn, Must See New Maryse & Noelle Foley, Triple H Ready to Push Former TNA Star on RAW, WrestleMania 33 Main Events, WWE Star Gets Backstage Heat, New GIFs & Galleries, More

  • WWE SmackDown Rating, Wrestlers Praise WWE NXT Star, Terron Beckham - WWE PC

  • WWE RAW Rating, Daniel Bryan Workout Clip, Naomi's Custom Title Plates Photo

  • Finn Balor In Upcoming WWE 24 Special (Video), WWE Stars Read to Kids, Ricardo Rodriguez

  • Triple H on Vince McMahon's Vision, Mainstream Piece on Vince - Donald Trump Similarities

  • Jerry Lawler Hosting WWE DVD, Sting on Never Facing The Undertaker, Sasha on Charlotte

  • WWE Star Endorses Ryback Products, Cathy Kelley on Bayley, WWE Stock Updates

  • Wrestlers React to George "The Animal" Steele Passing Away

  • WWE Issues Statement on George "The Animal" Steele Passing Away

  • Nicole Bass Not Dead, Doctors to Remove Her from Life Support Later Today

  • WWE Hall of Famer George "The Animal" Steele Passes Away




    		•