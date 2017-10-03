LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Forums | Contact



Posted in: WWE
Finn Balor Gets a Win After RAW, Curt Hawkins Says He's Hurt, RAW - Vegas Video
By Marc Middleton
Oct 3, 2017 - 2:20:50 PM
- As noted, Vince McMahon and the roster paid tribute to the victims of Sunday's Las Vegas shooting with a moment of silence as last night's WWE RAW in Denver went on the air. Below is video from the segment:



- The dark main event after last night's RAW saw Finn Balor defeat Bray Wyatt with Coup de Grace. Wyatt brought a kendo stick and used it on Balor but Balor took it and used it back. Wyatt also brought a table into the ring but Balor kicked Wyatt through it to get the win.

- Curt Hawkins noted on Twitter that he was unable to compete this week due to how Braun Strowman destroyed him on last week's RAW. No word yet on if this is just an angle but Hawkins tweeted:




Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, "Broken" Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

  • *LIVE COVERAGE* OF TONIGHT'S WWE SMACKDOWN 10/3/17

  • Spoiler Notes on Tonight's WWE SmackDown In Denver

  • WWE RAW Viewership Down with Roman Reigns vs. The Miz, Cruiserweights and More

  • Stephanie McMahon at ESPNW Event (Photo), WWE Network - WCCW Update, RAW Top 10

  • WWE 205 Live Update for Tonight, Stephanie McMahon on Ronda Rousey, JR on Lance Russell

  • WWE Superstar Honored at Awards, AJ Styles - WWE 2K18 Video, WWE - IGN Showdown Promo

  • Triple H In India (Photos, Video), WWE RAW Social Score, WWE Book Released (Video)

  • WWE on Lance Russell Passing Away, Alexa Bliss on Mickie James, Shane McMahon - WWE 2K18

  • New Asuka Debut Promo for TLC, Nikki Bella - DWTS Update, Triple H - WWE 2K18

  • The Usos vs. The New Day, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson Fallout, Fans on The Miz



    		•