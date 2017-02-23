LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
Posted in: WWE
Finn Balor Gets Physical After Last Night's WWE NXT TV Tapings (Photos, Video)
By Marc Middleton
Feb 23, 2017 - 3:20:33 AM
Finn Balor made his return to a WWE ring at last night's WWE NXT TV tapings from the campus of the University of Central Florida.

After a TJ Perkins vs. Shinsuke Nakamura match that was apparently taped for the March 22nd NXT episode, Nakamura was attacked by Andrade "Cien" Almas and NXT Champion Bobby Roode. They double teamed Nakamura until Balor arrived for the save to a big pop.

Balor clotheslined Almas out of the ring and faced off with Roode before hitting him with a Slingblade. Nakamura then hit the Kinshasa on Roode. Balor cut a promo and said he's coming back for what's his soon, presumably the WWE Universal Title. Balor added that he's not medically cleared to return but he will be back sooner than later. Balor then wished Shinsuke a happy birthday and ended it with a "we are NXT!" to the crowd. This segment with Balor was a dark segment.

Below are fan photos of Balor's return and a video WWE posted:
















