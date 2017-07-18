LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
Posted in: WWE
Finn Balor Busted Open at RAW (Photo), WWE Honors Special Olympics Athlete (Video)
By Marc Middleton
Jul 18, 2017 - 10:09:51 AM
- WWE honored Special Olympics powerlifter Norris Peterson at last night's RAW from Nashville, as seen in the video below. Norris lives in the area and was sitting ringside for the show.



- As noted, Finn Balor vs. Elias Samson in a No DQ match has been announced for next week's RAW from Washington, DC. The match was made after Samson smashed his guitar over Balor's head on this week's show. Balor tweeted this post-show photo of a wound caused by the guitar shot:




