Posted in: WWE
Finn Balor Back In Action This Weekend (Photo), Fans on Mr. WrestleMania, Gallows and Anderson
By Marc Middleton
Mar 25, 2017 - 3:11:16 AM
- Below is this week's WWE Network Pick of the Week video with RAW Tag Team Champions Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson promoting their WWE Ride Along episode:




- WWE has a new poll asking fans who could be the next Mr. WrestleMania since WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels is retired from in-ring competition. This poll comes after Shawn revealed this week that he turned down an offer to wrestle AJ Styles at WrestleMania 33 this year. The options are Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens, AJ, Roman Reigns, WWE Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose, WWE Champion Bray Wyatt, Baron Corbin or Braun Strowman. As of this writing, 39% voted for AJ while 27% went with Rollins, 12% for Reigns, 11% for other, 5% for Ambrose and 3% for Owens.

- After returning to the ring earlier this month at WWE live events, Finn Balor is back on the road this weekend. No word yet on when he will be brought back to TV but he defeated Jinder Mahal at last night's live event in Montreal. The match was described as a disappointment by our correspondent, who put the blame on Jinder. WWE posted this photo of Balor making his entrance last night. They wrote, "There's been another @FinnBalor sighting at #WWEMontreal. Where will he turn up next?"

There's been another @finnbalor sighting at #WWEMontreal. Where will he turn up next?

A post shared by WWE (@wwe) on




