Finals of the WWE Cruiserweight Title Tournament Now Official for WrestleMania 34

Cedric Alexander vs. Mustafa Ali is now confirmed for WrestleMania 34 as the finals of the WWE Cruiserweight Title tournament. The winner of the match will leave with the vacant WWE Cruiserweight Title.Ali defeated Drew Gulak on tonight's WWE 205 Live episode to earn his spot in the finals. Last week's episode saw Cedric defeat Roderick Strong to make it to the finals.WrestleMania 34 takes place on April 8th from the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans.Below is the updated confirmed WrestleMania card and what the final line-up might look like.Roman Reigns vs. Brock LesnarShinsuke Nakamura vs. AJ StylesSeth Rollins vs. Finn Balor vs. The MizBobby Roode vs. Jinder Mahal vs. Randy OrtonNia Jax vs. Alexa BlissAsuka vs. Charlotte FlairBraun Strowman and a partner vs. Cesaro and SheamusCedric Alexander vs. Mustafa AliRonda Rousey and Kurt Angle vs. Triple H and Stephanie McMahonSasha Banks, Ruby Riott, Liv Morgan, Sarah Logan, Naomi, Becky Lynch, TBAScott Dawson, Dash Wilder, Baron Corbin, Tye Dillinger, Mojo Rawley, TBAThe New Day vs. The Bludgeon Brothers vs. The UsosJohn Cena vs. The UndertakerDaniel Bryan and Shane McMahon vs. Kevin Owens and Sami ZaynSasha Banks vs. Bayley