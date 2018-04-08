|
Final Card for Tonight's WrestleMania 34 Event
By Marc Middleton
Apr 8, 2018 - 10:09:35 AM
Below is the card for tonight's show from the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans:
WWE Universal Title Match
Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar
WWE Title Match
Shinsuke Nakamura vs. AJ Styles
Triple Threat for the WWE Intercontinental Title
Seth Rollins vs. Finn Balor vs. The Miz
Fatal 4 Way for the WWE United States Title
Rusev vs. Bobby Roode vs. Jinder Mahal vs. Randy Orton
RAW Women's Title Match
Nia Jax vs. Alexa Bliss
SmackDown Women's Title Match
Asuka vs. Charlotte Flair
RAW Tag Team Title Match
Braun Strowman and a partner vs. Cesaro and Sheamus
Triple Threat for the SmackDown Tag Team Titles
The New Day vs. The Bludgeon Brothers vs. The Usos
Ronda Rousey and Kurt Angle vs. Triple H and Stephanie McMahon
Daniel Bryan and Shane McMahon vs. Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn
Zayn and Owens will get their jobs back if they win, they will remain fired if they lose.
Kickoff Pre-show: Finals of the WWE Cruiserweight Title Tournament
Cedric Alexander vs. Mustafa Ali
Kickoff Pre-show: Inaugural WrestleMania Women's Battle Royal
Mickie James, Bayley, Naomi, Becky Lynch, Liv Morgan, Sarah Logan, Ruby Riott, Lana, Natalya, Sasha Banks, Mandy Rose, Sonya Deville, TBA
Kickoff Pre-show: Fifth Annual Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal
Scott Dawson, Dash Wilder, Baron Corbin, Tye Dillinger, Mojo Rawley, Matt Hardy, Dolph Ziggler, Tyler Breeze, Fandango, TBA
Rumored Matches
John Cena vs. The Undertaker
