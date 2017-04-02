LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
Posted in: WWE
Final Card for Tonight's WrestleMania 33 Event from Orlando
By Marc Middleton
Apr 2, 2017 - 8:48:07 AM
Remember to join us this afternoon at 5pm EST for live WrestleMania 33 coverage from Orlando, beginning with the Kickoff pre-show.

Below is the current card for tonight:

Hosts: The New Day

WWE Universal Title Match
Brock Lesnar vs. Bill Goldberg

WWE Title Match
Randy Orton vs. Bray Wyatt

Fatal 4 Way Elimination Match for the RAW Women's Title
Nia Jax vs. Sasha Banks vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Bayley

WWE United States Title Match
Kevin Owens vs. Chris Jericho

WWE Intercontinental Title Match
Baron Corbin vs. Dean Ambrose

Triple Threat Ladder Match for the RAW Tag Team Titles
Enzo Amore & Big Cass vs. Sheamus & Cesaro vs. Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson

Six-Pack Challenge for the SmackDown Women's Title
Naomi vs. Mickie James vs. Carmella vs. Natalya vs. Becky Lynch vs. Alexa Bliss

Non-Sanctioned Match
Triple H vs. Seth Rollins

Roman Reigns vs. The Undertaker

John Cena and Nikki Bella vs. The Miz and Maryse
Special Guest Ring Announcer: Al Roker

Shane McMahon vs. AJ Styles

Kickoff Pre-show: WWE Cruiserweight Title Match
Austin Aries vs. Neville

Kickoff Pre-show: Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal
Sami Zayn, Braun Strowman, Goldust, R-Truth, Curtis Axel, Dolph Ziggler, Jey Uso, Jimmy Uso, Chad Gable, Jason Jordan, Primo, Epico, Bo Dallas, Jinder Mahal, Rhyno, Heath Slater, Apollo Crews, Mojo Rawley, Big Show, Curt Hawkins, Tyler Breeze, Fandango, Tian Bing, Mark Henry, Killian Dain

