Final Card for Tonight's WrestleMania 33 Event from Orlando

Remember to join us this afternoon at 5pm EST for live WrestleMania 33 coverage from Orlando, beginning with the Kickoff pre-show.Below is the current card for tonight:The New DayBrock Lesnar vs. Bill GoldbergRandy Orton vs. Bray WyattNia Jax vs. Sasha Banks vs. Charlotte Flair vs. BayleyKevin Owens vs. Chris JerichoBaron Corbin vs. Dean AmbroseEnzo Amore & Big Cass vs. Sheamus & Cesaro vs. Luke Gallows & Karl AndersonNaomi vs. Mickie James vs. Carmella vs. Natalya vs. Becky Lynch vs. Alexa BlissTriple H vs. Seth RollinsRoman Reigns vs. The UndertakerJohn Cena and Nikki Bella vs. The Miz and MaryseSpecial Guest Ring Announcer: Al RokerShane McMahon vs. AJ StylesAustin Aries vs. NevilleSami Zayn, Braun Strowman, Goldust, R-Truth, Curtis Axel, Dolph Ziggler, Jey Uso, Jimmy Uso, Chad Gable, Jason Jordan, Primo, Epico, Bo Dallas, Jinder Mahal, Rhyno, Heath Slater, Apollo Crews, Mojo Rawley, Big Show, Curt Hawkins, Tyler Breeze, Fandango, Tian Bing, Mark Henry, Killian Dain