Remember to join us tonight at 7pm EST for live WWE TLC coverage beginning with the Kickoff pre-show.
Final Card for Tonight's WWE TLC Pay-Per-View, Coverage Reminder
By Marc Middleton
Oct 22, 2017 - 9:05:30 AM
Below is the final card for tonight's pay-per-view from the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota:
Tables, Ladders & Chairs 3-on-5 Match
WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle and RAW Tag Team Champions Seth Rollins & Dean Ambrose vs. Kane, Braun Strowman, Cesaro, Sheamus and WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz
WWE Cruiserweight Title Match
Enzo Amore vs. Kalisto
RAW Women's Title Match
Mickie James vs. Alexa Bliss
Asuka vs. Emma
Jack Gallagher and Brian Kendrick vs. Cedric Alexander and Rich Swann
Finn Balor as The Demon vs. AJ Styles
Kickoff Pre-show
Sasha Banks vs. Alicia Fox
Kickoff Pre-show
Drew Gulak's Championship Edition PowerPoint Presentation
