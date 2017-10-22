LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Posted in: WWE
Final Card for Tonight's WWE TLC Pay-Per-View, Coverage Reminder
By Marc Middleton
Oct 22, 2017 - 9:05:30 AM
Remember to join us tonight at 7pm EST for live WWE TLC coverage beginning with the Kickoff pre-show.

Below is the final card for tonight's pay-per-view from the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota:

Tables, Ladders & Chairs 3-on-5 Match
WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle and RAW Tag Team Champions Seth Rollins & Dean Ambrose vs. Kane, Braun Strowman, Cesaro, Sheamus and WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz

WWE Cruiserweight Title Match
Enzo Amore vs. Kalisto

RAW Women's Title Match
Mickie James vs. Alexa Bliss

Asuka vs. Emma

Jack Gallagher and Brian Kendrick vs. Cedric Alexander and Rich Swann

Finn Balor as The Demon vs. AJ Styles

Kickoff Pre-show
Sasha Banks vs. Alicia Fox

Kickoff Pre-show
Drew Gulak's Championship Edition PowerPoint Presentation


