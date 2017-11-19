|
Remember to join us today at 5pm EST for live WWE Survivor Series coverage beginning with the two-hour Kickoff pre-show.
|
WWE
Final Card for Tonight's WWE Survivor Series Pay-Per-View
By Marc Middleton
Nov 19, 2017 - 8:24:31 AM
Below is what looks to be the final card for tonight's pay-per-view from the Toyota Center in Houston:
5-on-5 Traditional Survivor Series Elimination Match
Team Captain Kurt Angle, Braun Strowman, Finn Balor, Samoa Joe, Triple H vs. Team Captain Shane McMahon, Randy Orton, Bobby Roode, Shinsuke Nakamura, John Cena
5-on-5 Traditional Survivor Series Elimination Match
Team Captain Alicia Fox, Nia Jax, Asuka, Sasha Banks, Bayley vs. Team Captain Becky Lynch, Carmella, Tamina Snuka, Naomi, Natalya
RAW vs. SmackDown
WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar vs. WWE Champion AJ Styles
RAW vs. SmackDown
WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz vs. WWE United States Champion Baron Corbin
RAW vs. SmackDown
RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss vs. SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair
RAW vs. SmackDown
RAW Tag Team Champions Sheamus and Cesaro vs. SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos
RAW vs. SmackDown
The Shield (Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, Dean Ambrose) vs. The New Day (Kofi Kingston, Big E, Xavier Woods)
Kickoff Pre-show: WWE Cruiserweight Title Match
Kalisto vs. Enzo Amore
