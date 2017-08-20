LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
News | Results | Columns | Forums

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Forums | Contact



Posted in: WWE
Final Card for Tonight's WWE SummerSlam PPV
By Marc Middleton
Aug 20, 2017 - 10:39:59 AM
Below is what looks to be the final card for tonight's WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view. Remember to join us for live coverage beginning at 5pm EST with the two-hour Kickoff pre-show.

Fatal 4 Way for the WWE Universal Title
Roman Reigns vs. Samoa Joe vs. Braun Strowman vs. Brock Lesnar

WWE Title Match
Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Jinder Mahal

SmackDown Women's Title Match
Natalya vs. Naomi

RAW Women's Title Match
Sasha Banks vs. Alexa Bliss

WWE United States Title Match
Kevin Owens vs. AJ Styles
Special Referee: Shane McMahon

RAW Tag Team Title Match
Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins vs. Cesaro and Sheamus

Big Cass vs. Big Show
Enzo Amore will be suspended above the ring in a shark cage.

Finn Balor (Demon Balor) vs. Bray Wyatt

Rusev vs. Randy Orton

John Cena vs. Baron Corbin

Kickoff Pre-show: WWE Cruiserweight Title Match
Neville vs. Akira Tozawa

Kickoff Pre-show: SmackDown Tag Team Title Match
The Usos vs. The New Day

Kickoff Pre-show
The Hardys and Jason Jordan vs. WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz, Curtis Axel and Bo Dallas

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, "Broken" Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

  • Title Change on Tonight's WWE SummerSlam Kickoff Pre-show (Video, Photos)

  • *LIVE COVERAGE* OF TONIGHT'S WWE SUMMERSLAM 8/20/17

  • Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose Pre-show Note, Alexa Bliss Warns Sasha Banks, Jinder Mahal

  • Baron Corbin on Getting Revenge Tonight (Video), Natalya on Naomi (Video), Matt Hardy

  • Samoa Joe on Tonight's Big Match (Video), Big Show Arrives, SummerSlam - Brooklyn

  • The Miz on His SummerSlam Match (Video), Alexa Bliss on Being Super Excited, Byron Saxton

  • Asuka on What's Next (Video), Killian Dain on SAnitY's Title Win, Nick Miller

  • Triple H Congratulates Asuka (Photo), Bobby Roode Reacts (Video), Paul Ellering

  • Stephanie McMahon Watches Takeover (Photos), Aleister Black's Entrance, Triple H

  • Post-Takeover Videos of Adam Cole and Crew, Reactions from WWE Superstars




    		•