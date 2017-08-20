Final Card for Tonight's WWE SummerSlam PPV

|
Below is what looks to be the final card for tonight's WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view. Remember to join us for live coverage beginning at 5pm EST with the two-hour Kickoff pre-show.
Fatal 4 Way for the WWE Universal Title
Roman Reigns vs. Samoa Joe vs. Braun Strowman vs. Brock Lesnar
WWE Title Match
Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Jinder Mahal
SmackDown Women's Title Match
Natalya vs. Naomi
RAW Women's Title Match
Sasha Banks vs. Alexa Bliss
WWE United States Title Match
Kevin Owens vs. AJ Styles
Special Referee: Shane McMahon
RAW Tag Team Title Match
Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins vs. Cesaro and Sheamus
Big Cass vs. Big Show
Enzo Amore will be suspended above the ring in a shark cage.
Finn Balor (Demon Balor) vs. Bray Wyatt
Rusev vs. Randy Orton
John Cena vs. Baron Corbin
Kickoff Pre-show: WWE Cruiserweight Title Match
Neville vs. Akira Tozawa
Kickoff Pre-show: SmackDown Tag Team Title Match
The Usos vs. The New Day
Kickoff Pre-show
The Hardys and Jason Jordan vs. WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz, Curtis Axel and Bo Dallas
