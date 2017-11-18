|
Remember to join us tonight at 7:30pm EST for live coverage of WWE NXT "Takeover: WarGames" coverage from Houston, beginning with the Kickoff pre-show.
|
Final Card for Tonight's WWE NXT "Takeover: WarGames" Event
By Marc Middleton
Nov 18, 2017 - 8:20:03 AM
Below is the card for tonight:
WarGames
The Undisputed Era (Adam Cole, Kyle O'Reilly, Bobby Fish) vs. The Authors of Pain (Akam, Rezar) & Roderick Strong vs. NXT Tag Team Champions SAnitY (Eric Young, Alexander Wolfe, Killian Dain)
NXT Title Match
Andrade "Cien" Almas vs. Drew McIntyre
Fatal 4 Way for the Vacant NXT Women's Title
Kairi Sane vs. Ember Moon vs. Peyton Royce vs. Nikki Cross
Ab Contest
Shawn Michaels vs. Johnny Gargano
The Velveteen Dream vs. Aleister Black
Kassius Ohno vs. Lars Sullivan
